Two horses die in barn fire in Gloucester County

Gloucester
HAYES, Va. (WAVY) — Two horses died in a barn fire in Gloucester County late Monday night.

Crews were called around 8:31 p.m. for a barn fire on Friends Road. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke conditions.

Gloucester Volunteer Fire & Rescue and York County Department of Fire and Life Safety were also on scene to assist. There were no fire hydrants in the area of the fire, so additional apparatus were needed to respond for water supply.

The fire was marked under control a short time later, there were no injuries to any residents or fire responders. The two horses were unable to make it out of the barn.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

