Trash trailer catches on fire in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – The Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad was called to extinguish a trash trailer that caught on fire Thursday afternoon.
Fire officials said the trailer was in the area of waste management. The fire was reported around 3:40 p.m.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
