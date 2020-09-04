Trash trailer catches on fire in Gloucester

Gloucester

Photo courtesy: Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – The Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad was called to extinguish a trash trailer that caught on fire Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials said the trailer was in the area of waste management. The fire was reported around 3:40 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

