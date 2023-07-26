July 26, 2023 crash in Gloucester, Va. (Photo provided by the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office)

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer lost its load during a crash along George Washington Memorial Highway in Gloucester Wednesday evening.

According to a social media post from the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office just after 4:30 p.m., the multi-vehicle crash scene is in the area of Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway.

An image provided by the sheriff’s office showed logs dumped across several lanes.

The eastbound lanes at Lewis B. Puller were shut down as crews worked to clear the scene.

Traffic is heavy near the accident site; expect delays if you have to travel this way.

Virginia State Police is on scene investigating.