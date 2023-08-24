GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer at the intersection of George Washington Memorial Highway and T.C. Walker Road in Gloucester County closed southbound highway lanes for several hours Thursday.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said it was on the scene with Virginia State Police, who are investigating the crash.

The sheriff’s office had asked people to avoid the area of southbound George Washington Memorial Highway (U.S. Route 17) at the T.C. Walker Road intersection, but it said all lanes have now reopened.

There was no immediate word on whether there were any injuries or fatalities.