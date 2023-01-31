GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a tow truck died after crashing into a traffic signal pole in Gloucester overnight.

According to Virginia State Police, state troopers were called to the single-vehicle crash around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 17 and Zandler Way.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the tow truck, registered to Born to Grind Roadside Towing, was towing a Chrysler minivan and traveling southbound on Route 17 when the driver ran off the roadway, into the median and struck the traffic signal pole.

The driver of the tow truck, identified as 28-year-old Marquise Tashawn Haskins from Hopewell, Virginia, was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries. The male passenger was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

State police say Haskins was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Neither speed nor alcohol do not appear to be factors at this time.