Three injured, one airlifted after fire in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were injured after a fire on Old Hickory Fork Road Tuesday afternoon.

Robert Parlett, of Abingdon Volunteer Fire, said one person was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital via Nightingale.

Two others sustained injuries as well, but those injuries weren’t as serious, Parlett said.

The call about the fire came in at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters contained the fire to the kitchen and put it out “quickly,” Parlett said.

Abingdon and Gloucester Volunteer fire departments, as well as York County, responded to the scene.

