GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are now investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Monday in Gloucester County.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, identified to be a Black man who’s roughly 18 to 29 years old, was found dead around 4 p.m. Monday on Providence Road near the Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery in Hayes.

Investigators are now seeking the community’s help in identifying the victim who is approximately 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds with the following tattoos:

“TRL”, “Loyalty”, “Hell”, “Peace 96”, and “Yata.”

Anyone with information such as surveillance footage is asked to contact them at 804-693-3890.