Structure deemed ‘total loss’ after early morning fire in Gloucester

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Gloucester responded to an early morning structure fire that was deemed a “total loss” once the fire was extinguished.

Hickory Fork Road fire in Gloucester (Courtesy: Gloucester Fire Dept.)

The call came in around 5:40 a.m. for a possible “abandoned structure fire” on Hickory Fork Road in the area of Clay Bank in Gloucester.

A spokesperson with the department says the first units on the scene reported the structure was heavily involved in fire.

Officials say the fire took about 45 minutes to extinguish. Crews cleared the area after 9 a.m.

In total, 21 firefighters responded with one heavy rescue, two tankers, three engines, and a medic.

No one lived in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

