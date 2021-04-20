State senator warns Gloucester’s use of sales tax increase could have ‘chilling’ effect for other communities

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Board of Supervisors voted to approve its fiscal year 2022 budget Monday night amid a controversy that appears far from over.

The 5-2 vote only further solidified the divide that has formed between some board members, the school board, state leaders and some of the community over the issue of how to spend an estimated $5 million in new sales tax revenues.

The budget recommended by County Administrator Brent Fedors and approved by the board increases the county sales tax by 1% starting July 1, putting it at 6.3%.

Nearly 62% of voters in the county approved of the change in November, as it was promised the money would go toward paying for the construction and maintenance of county schools.

Fedors contends that all the money is still going to be used for just that. Roughly $43 million would go toward a new roof and HVAC system at the aging Gloucester High School.

But some will be funneled to help pay off the $26 million in debt on school-related projects that have already been completed, which, according to financial advisors, could help prevent other tax increases down the line.

However, state Sen. Tommy Norment (R-James City County) does not believe that is what the law allows.

“It would be disappointing if they misinterpreted the legislation like that,” Norment said in a text message.

The controversy centers on the word “new.”

In a letter sent the board last month, Norment as well as Del. Keith Hodges (R-Urbanna) highlighted the revenues are only to be used on “new” construction and major renovations to schools. They warn under the county’s plan, other communities may not be given similar opportunities to raise their sales tax in the future.

“It could have a ‘chilling’ effect on other localities getting a similar benefit,” Norment said. “Isle of Wight [county] bill [for tax increase to pay for school construction] died this year.”

In the county, the blame game has started.

“I think it’s sending a very clear message that [the Board of Supervisors] are not listening to their constituents,” said Robin Rice, chair of the Gloucester County School Board.

However, on the Board of Supervisors side, Chair Rober “JJ” Orth said Rice never came to him looking to work out a compromise.

“There was no opportunity to in any way shape or form, have any kind of compromise any kind of discussion. We were immediately thrown under the bus,” Orth said.