State Police: 61-year-old man dies following single-vehicle crash on Route 17 in Gloucester

Gloucester

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a 61-year-old man died following a single-vehicle crash in Gloucester Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Anaya of Virginia State Police, troopers received the call for the single-vehicle crash around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of Route 17/Georg Washington Memorial Highway at Cannon Way.

Initial investigations revealed that the driver of a 2003 Mazda tribute SUV, later identified as 61-year-old Mark Stuart Thomas, ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

Officials say Stuart was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to those injuries.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox: Subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email list

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10