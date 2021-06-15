State Police: 61-year-old man dies following single-vehicle crash on Route 17 in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a 61-year-old man died following a single-vehicle crash in Gloucester Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Anaya of Virginia State Police, troopers received the call for the single-vehicle crash around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of Route 17/Georg Washington Memorial Highway at Cannon Way.

Initial investigations revealed that the driver of a 2003 Mazda tribute SUV, later identified as 61-year-old Mark Stuart Thomas, ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

Officials say Stuart was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to those injuries.

