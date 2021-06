GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – During a special meeting Monday night, the Gloucester Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to delay penalties and interest on the first installment of 2021 personal property and real estate tax payments.

Software problems caused the tax bills to be mailed out later than normal, so the county is giving residents more time to pay them.

If you received a bill that shows a June 30 due date, you now have until August 2 to pay it without penalty.