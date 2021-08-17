Sheriff’s office: Woman stole over $700 worth of merchandise from Gloucester Walmart

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office are currently seeking two individuals accused of stealing over $700 worth of merchandise from a Walmart.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred on June 28 around 12:45 p.m. at the Walmart on Waltons Lane.

Deputies met with loss prevention officials who told them that the woman in the photos entered the store and placed several items valued at over $700 inside her cart.

The woman then proceeds past all points of sale without paying for the items. As soon she got to the far end of the parking lot, the suspect was met by an unknown man driving a white 2005 Toyota Avalon.

The woman placed the items inside the vehicle and the duo left the area.

The sheriff’s office can be directly reached at (804) 693-3890.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

Photo Courtesy – Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office

