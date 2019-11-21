Sheriff’s office: Pair distracted Walmart employee, stole laptop

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man and woman who stole a laptop from Walmart. (Photo courtesy; GCSO)

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are looking for a woman and man they believe stole a laptop computer from Walmart.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a larceny Nov. 11, the department wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said the two people distracted a store employee and took a laptop computer from behind the counter.

They then concealed it and left the store.

Anyone who can assist law enforcement in identifying the people should call the Sheriff’s Office at 804-693-3890. Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.