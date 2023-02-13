GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The murder of a missing man in Gloucester over the weekend has led to multiple arrests and a home invasion.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, they received multiple calls involving two residents in the overnight hours of Saturday and into the early morning hours of Sunday.

According to deputies, “suspects engaged the victims multiple times at different locations” which culminated in a home invasion in the 8600 block of Back Creek Road.

At the incident, deputies say armed suspects forced entry into the victim’s occupied home and the suspect vehicle returned to the scene while deputies were in the area.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and identified three suspects: Kathryn Elizabeth Wright, David Isiah Ford, and a 17-year-old boy. Multiple firearms were found in the vehicle and all three suspects were arrested.

During the investigation, authorities found out that 36-year-old Kayron Tyrone Long was missing from the victim’s home at the 8600 block of Back Creek Rd.

Upon further investigation, which included numerous interviews and several search warrants conducted by the Criminal Investigations Division, investigators discovered that the victims of the home invasion: Edward Lee Hodges and Winfrey Carlton Henry Jr., were involved in the disappearance of Kayron Long.

Investigators later found out that Kayron Long was the victim of a homicide inside that same home on the morning of February 10, the day before the home invasion.

On the evening of February 12, deputies, with assistance from the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, discovered a buried body in the 2900 block of Carmines Island Road. Investigators say they believe the body to be of Kayron Long, however positive identification is still pending from the medical examiner’s office.

Edward Lee Hodges, 33, and Carlton Henry Jr., 24, have since been charged with Long’s death. Hodges has been charged with concealment of a dead body and accessory to a felony after the fact. Henry has been charged with second-degree murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and the concealment of a dead body.

Kathryn Elizabeth Wright (Courtesy – GCSO) David Isiah Ford (Courtesy – GCSO) Winfrey Carlton Henry Jr. (Courtesy – GCSO) Edward Lee Hodges (Courtesy – GCSO)

Kathryn Elizabeth Wright, 35, has been charged with two counts of second-degree breaking and entering with intent to commit assault while armed and second-degree armed robbery.

David Isiah Ford, 19, was charged with two counts of breaking and entering with the intent to commit assault while armed, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, armed robbery, malicious wounding, and larceny of a firearm.

The 17-year-old juvenile was charged with two counts of breaking and entering with the intent to commit assault while armed, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a minor, and armed robbery.