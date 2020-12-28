Sheriff’s office: Man suffers injuries following Christmas Day stabbing incident in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Gloucester suffered injuries Christmas Day following a stabbing incident.
According to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Allison Road just before 7:30 p.m. for a malicious wounding that occurred in the front yard of a home.
The victim, a 45-year-old man, was reportedly stabbed in both upper arms by a still-unidentified person.
The victim was sent to Riverside Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say the case is still under investigation.
