Sheriff’s office: Man suffers injuries following Christmas Day stabbing incident in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Gloucester suffered injuries Christmas Day following a stabbing incident.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Allison Road just before 7:30 p.m. for a malicious wounding that occurred in the front yard of a home.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was reportedly stabbed in both upper arms by a still-unidentified person.

The victim was sent to Riverside Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the case is still under investigation.