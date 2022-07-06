GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office say they are currently working on a homicide scene Wednesday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, the call for the incident came in around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 9300 block of Burke View Drive.

There is still limited information, however officials say a suspect is currently in custody and there is no threat to community members.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.