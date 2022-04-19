GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Gloucester County man is facing several charges after deputies say he broke into a couple’s home, his own neighbors, and attacked them.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on April 14, around 7:30 p.m. Deputies and Virginia State Police troopers responded to a call for a breaking and entering in progress at a home in the 2500 block of Cedarwood Drive.

The female victim told dispatch that a man had entered their home armed with knives and a hammer.



A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Johhny Aaron Gremer, smashed a front window, got inside the home, and started throwing knives at the victim’s boyfriend.

Gremer then grabbed a sword and stabbed the boyfriend, according to the victim. The couple was able to defend themselves before Gremer fled the scene.

When authorities got to the scene, they found out that the suspect was a neighbor. Officials say Gremer surrendered to the authorities peacefully.

The two victims were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.



The suspect was also sent to the hospital with a head injury. After he was released, Gremer was arrested and charged with breaking and entering while armed with intent to commit a felony, malicious wounding, and discharging missiles within a house.

Johnny Aaron Gremer (Courtesy – Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office)