Sheriff’s Office: Body found in Gloucester identified as missing 29-year-old Ashley Cerasole

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The body found in a swamp near the Fox Mill subdivision in Gloucester County has been identified as 29-year-old Ashley Cerasole.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the latest developments Saturday afternoon.

Ashley Cerasole has been missing for over a month now.

Her mother, Michelle Rocheleau, said the body was found in a swamp about three-quarters of a mile from the Cary Avenue adult home where Ashley lived. Ashley was last seen walking on Main Street on Dec. 3.

Her mother said the weeks without knowing where she is have been agonizing.

Officials have not yet released the cause of death.