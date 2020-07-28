Several juveniles accused of vandalizing Gloucester church; arrest warrants issued for others

Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Several young people including juveniles are facing charges after a church was vandalized in Gloucester last month.

Officials say units responded to the Church of God in the 2500 block of Maryus Road regarding a trespassing in progress.

Once inside, deputies discovered that several individuals had gone inside of the closed down church, damaged property within and took a painting belonging to the church.

Following an ongoing investigation, 4 juveniles were arrested in connection to the incident, all of which were charged with grand larceny, trespassing on posted property, and destruction of property.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 4 other individuals in connection to the incident:

Shawnna Marie Gwinn, Spring Branch Rd, North Va., 20 yr, F

  • Grand Larceny
  • Trespassing on Posted Property
  • Destruction of Private Property < $1,0004-7. Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (4 counts)

Wade Zachary Powell Webb, N. River Road, Cardinal Va., 18, M

  • Grand Larceny
  • Trespassing on Posted Property
  • Destruction of Private Property < $1,000

Madyson Renay Elaine Nichols, Maple Street, Hayes, Va., 18, F

  • Trespassing on Posted Property
  • Destruction of Private Property < $1,000

Thomas Christopher Belvin, Guinea Circle, Hayes, Va. 50, M

  • Brandishing a Firearm

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

