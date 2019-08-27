School resource officers ‘leave the nest’ at Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office for new school year

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – School Resource Officers (SROs) at the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office are going back to school in style.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office had a bit fun posting photos of their school resource officers “leaving the nest” as they head back to school.

In the Facebook post that is now trending, GCSO said their resource officers were busy patrolling the streets for the summer, but now that school is back, it’s time for them to do so as well.

With colorful backpacks and lunchboxes, resource officers marched out of the Sheriff’s Office with glee posing for their back to school photos.

Well, it is that time of year again, time for our School Resource Officers (SROs) to leave the nest (Sheriff’s Office)… Posted by Gloucester County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 27, 2019





























The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office wished their “student” good luck and encouraged children to stop by an say hello as they go back to school.

Photo courtesy by GLoucester County Sheriff’s Office and Beth Bradby-Turning Tides Photography.