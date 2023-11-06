GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Gloucester County Public School bus driver has been charged after a two vehicle crash on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at 6816 Short Lane in Gloucester. Troopers say the school bus was attempting to make a left turn onto Short Lane from the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

According to state police, the bus pulled into the path of a Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 16-year-old girl. At that time, the bus was carrying 28 children, ranging in age from 11 to 14. Eight of the children were evaluated on the scene and three were taken to Walter Reed Hospital.

The bus driver, Faith Ronnal Williams, 55, was charged with failure to yield. State police say neither alcohol or speed were contributing factors in the crash.

The driver of the Jeep was not hurt in the crash.