Santa makes his way through Gloucester with the help of Abingdon Fire & Rescue

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – Gloucester has a special guest making his comeback for the holiday season.

For more than thirty-five years, the Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue has escorted Saint Nick on his journey through Gloucester county.

Santa will make his way down through Gloucester Point on Saturday, December 7 greeting everyone along the way.

On Saturday, the big guy made the trip through the Guinea Neck area and leading to the Tidemill Road area. Santa’s tour will continue every Saturday, December 21.

