GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Both directions of Route 17 in Gloucester County near the dump in the Owl Trap area were closed for much of the day Monday due to a law enforcement investigation.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed around 10:45 a.m. that deputies were working an incident in the area (13000 block of George Washington Memorial Highway).

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident was a barricade situation involving a suicidal subject. Deputies responded around 9:15 a.m. and began negotiations.

At 9:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office said there was a peaceful resolution to the barricade situation and confirmed the person involved is getting medical treatment.

All roads have been reopened to traffic.

The sheriff’s office offered thanks to multiple agencies, including Virginia State Police, VDOT, Gloucester Fire and Rescue and the James City County Police Department, for their help.

WAVY confirmed Petsworth Elementary was placed on a modified lockdown for a while Monday, which means no one was allowed to go outside during the police activity.