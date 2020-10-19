Residents invited to celebrate Gloucester Main Street mural honoring legacy of T.C. Walker

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Cook Foundation is inviting residents to celebrate the recently completed mural honoring the life and legacy of T.C. Walker.

The event will held on Gloucester Main Street on Sunday, October 25 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Commissioned by The Cook Foundation and painted by Michael Rosato, the mural tells the story of Walker himself and highlights the impact he had not just on the Gloucester community, but also the nation.

Rosato has been hard at work on the mural since September 1. It will be the fourth mural on Main Street.

The Cook Foundation is encouraging all visitors to practice social distancing of at least 6 feet and wear face coverings.



Known as Virginia’s “Black Governor,” Thomas Calhoun (T.C.) Walker was a teacher, lawyer, and government official. Born a slave less than a year before President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, Walker grew up to become the first African American to practice law in Gloucester County.

A short program will start at 3 p.m. and feature special speakers and presentations. Rosato and local historians will be available throughout the event to talk about the project and guide visitors through the stories told in the mural. Select memorabilia from Walker’s life will be on display at the neighboring Fairfield Foundation.

