Residents, asleep at the time, escaped before Gloucester home became fully engulfed, firefighters say

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Residents of a Gloucester home that became fully engulfed with flames on Wednesday morning were able to safely escape despite being asleep when the fire broke out.

Firefighters say the home on Millers Landing Road is a total loss. The home was already fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

