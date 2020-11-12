Remaining students to return to in-person learning throughout Gloucester schools Nov. 12

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The final wave of students will return to in-person learning throughout Gloucester County Schools on Thursday.

Beginning Nov. 12, students in grades 4, 5, and 7 through 11 will begin in-person learning on the hybrid schedule. This means that all students whose families chose in-person learning from PreK through grade 12, will be back in the school buildings.

“Our normal procedures include temperature checks being done on all students and staff before entering the buildings, face coverings/masks are required to be worn in the buildings at all times with periodic comfort breaks, and students are physically distanced by at least six feet in classrooms,” staff said a statement released.

Officials also say that students and staff are required to wear face coverings when students are transported on the buses to and from school. There are also additional hand sanitizing stations throughout all of the buildings.

Gloucester County’s coronavirus metrics are currently in the moderate to high-risk categories, according to the CDC’s indicators Dynamic School Decision-Making.

The school system started its phased approach to getting students back in the classroom on Sept. 28 with Pre-K, kindergarten, and students in specialized programs that serve students with disabilities. On Oct. 19, grades 1 through 3 were brought back to the buildings, and grade 6 and grade 12 were back on Oct. 26.

The students will be divided into A and B groups, with each receiving in-person learning two days a week. Group A will be in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays and group B will be in-person on Thursdays and Fridays. The three days in which a set of students isn’t in the physical classroom will be for asynchronous learning.

Latest Posts: