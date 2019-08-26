Popular park, fall staple Green Hand Farm Park closes after 10 years

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A popular park and staple on many families’ fall to-do list has permanently closed down after 10 years.

Green Hand Farm Park made the announcement on July 30 in a letter posted to its Facebook page and on its website.

The park in Gloucester is known for hosting a slew of fall activities, including a giant corn maze, haunted houses, hay rides and pumpkin patches.

In a letter posted on Facebook, David and Patricia hand explained, “The owners of the property have decided to sell the land and have discontinued the lease agreement for the property.”

They went on to say, “Seeing the thousands of patrons enjoying their families and friends here year after year has made my heart swell with pride and joy. “

They said it’s been difficult to accept, but they are appreciative of “all who have made these past 10 years possible.”

