Photos: Gloucester corn field catches fire, no injuries reported

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester Volunteer Firefighters were busy Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out in a corn field.

According to a Facebook post, the volunteer firefighters drove to the north end of the county where they found the burning field around 1:25 p.m. They credit a quick response for limiting the spread of the fire to half an acre.

Volunteers on scene shared photos of the corn field to Facebook as well.

Fire crews say power lines in the area were damaged, but Dominion Power arrived soon after to fix them.

No one was hurt.

