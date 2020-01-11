Phishing attempt in Gloucester uses local Sheriff’s photo

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A ruse circling in Gloucester County has potential victims thinking a local Sheriff has their prize money.

On a copy of the phishing email, it says Sheriff Darrell Warren with the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office is notifying the recipient of their $1,200 ‘prize package’.

However, the email tells the victim they can only claim the prize after paying a fee.

In the top left corner of the email, a picture of Sheriff Warren has been acquired and used on the message.

The Sheriff’s Office believes this was done to appear ‘official or authentic’.

Courtesy of the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office

Gloucester County officials want to take this time to remind citizens to stay wary and always be skeptical.

Should you receive an email of this nature, please trust that it is not a legitimate communication from Sheriff Warren or any of his agents. Neither Sheriff Warren, his staff or deputies, or any agency or institution associated with his office will ever communicate in this manner with the community requesting payments for prizes from our citizens Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say to not communicate with the sender and report it to the Sheriff’s Office immediately.

Courtesy of GCSO

Courtesy of GCSO

