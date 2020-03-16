Person dies in crash on Route 17 in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A person died in a crash Monday morning on southbound Route 17 in Gloucester County, Virginia State Police say.

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 17 (George Washington Memorial Highway) and Burleigh Road around 6:30 a.m.

Traffic camera footage of the crash scene around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Virginia State Police didn’t share additional details in a release, but said that all southbound lanes of Route 17 were shut down as of 8 a.m. for the investigation. Detour routes are in place.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.