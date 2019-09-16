Person airlifted to hospital after boat crash in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — One person was flown to an area hospital following a boat crash in the Gloucester County area Sunday night.

Officials with Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post there was report of a boat hitting a pier shortly before 9 p.m.

Responding units found a motorboat with one person on board rammed into a pier. It was later learned the boat had struck an anchored sailboat in Sarah’s Creek — which is just off the York River — and destroyed a dingy on the sailboat, according to the post.

The post said one person from the sailboat went into the water as a result of this incident. This person was removed from the water by a rescue crew.

They were assessed and then taken to a pre-determined landing zone before they were airlifted to a local hospital. Information about their condition was not immediately available.

According to the post, the motorboat had also crashed through another pier before crashing into the second one.

Multiple agencies including the U.S. Coast Gaurd, York County Fire and Life Safety and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission responded to the scene Sunday night.