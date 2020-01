The closure includes areas west of West Allen, where the pin is located.

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — State health officials have closed off part of the York River west of Allen’s Island in Gloucester County from oyster and clam harvesting due to recent reports of a oyster-linked norovirus illness.

The Virginia Department of Health says the affected shellfish are bivalve mollusks including clams and oysters, and not crabs or fin fish.

The closure runs from Jan. 31 to February 20.

