One dead, one seriously injured following single-vehicle accident in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say that one person has died and another is critically injured following a single-vehicle crash that happened on Wednesday evening.
According to police, the crash occurred around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Farys Mill Road and Fletcher Road in Gloucester County. They say that a 2011 Toyota Scion was traveling west down Route 606 when it crossed the centerline, ran off the road and struck a tree.
The vehicle then flipped several times and hit an electrical box ejecting both the driver and the passenger. They were both transported to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver, 46-year-old Julie Ann Tucker, died at the hospital.
Speed is believed to be a contributing factor to the accident. Neither Tucker nor the passenger were wearing a seatbelt.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.