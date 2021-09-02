One dead, one seriously injured following single-vehicle accident in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say that one person has died and another is critically injured following a single-vehicle crash that happened on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the crash occurred around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Farys Mill Road and Fletcher Road in Gloucester County. They say that a 2011 Toyota Scion was traveling west down Route 606 when it crossed the centerline, ran off the road and struck a tree.

The vehicle then flipped several times and hit an electrical box ejecting both the driver and the passenger. They were both transported to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver, 46-year-old Julie Ann Tucker, died at the hospital.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor to the accident. Neither Tucker nor the passenger were wearing a seatbelt.