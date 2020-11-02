November deadline approaching for Middle Peninsula businesses impacted by COVID-19 to apply for grant funding

PENINSULA, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with the Middle Peninsula Planning District Commission say there are still funds available for small businesses impacted by the pandemic to apply for grant funding.

Business owners in the Middle Peninsula must apply by the Nov. 15 deadline. Businesses in Gloucester, Mathews, Middlesex, Essex, King and Queen, and the towns of Tappahannock, Urbanna and West Point are eligible to apply.

Gloucester-based businesses only can also request assistance for past due rent or mortgage payments.

The Back to Business Middle Peninsula grants are designed to assist impacted businesses by covering a portion of increased costs incurred in response to the measures put in place, such as social distancing and compliance with additional health and safety requirements.

“The elected officials of our Middle Peninsula region remain committed to helping get grant funds into the hands of business owners who need them so that our entire region can continue its economic recovery,” said Lewie Lawrence, Middle Peninsula Planning District Commission executive director. “We encourage any business that meets the criteria to apply by the November 15 deadline.”

The program is funded by local governments with allocations provided by the federal CARES Act. The funds will reimburse the increased cost of the “changed business practices that have been spent in response to the pandemic,” but will not cover the “normal cost of operating the business,” according to a statement released by the MPPDC.

Officials with the organization say that over $1 million in grant applications have been received since the Commission announced the program in July.

Businesses applying should read the eligibility requirements on the website thoroughly, Lawrence said, and be prepared to submit various documents to support their application.

Supporting documents required may include:

Current 2020 copy of business license

Receipts for items purchased with an explanation of why the purchase was made to help continue operations during the pandemic

Photos of the items purchased

Grant applications can be submitted online at b2bmidpen.com.

For questions about the program, or to request support in filling out the application, call the Middle Peninsula Planning District Commission at 804-758-2311 or email dmantell@mppdc.com.

