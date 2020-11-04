No injuries reported following motor home fire in Gloucester

Photos provided by the Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc.

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) -Abingdon volunteer firefighters responded to a motor home fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in just before 1:15 p.m. upon arrival crews said the mobile home was fully engulfed.

Abington Fire dispatched 3 engines and 8 firefighters.

In addition, Gloucester’s Volunteer Fire Department dispatched but was canceled by command.

No injuries were reported in the fire officials said.

At this time there is no information on the cause of the fire.

