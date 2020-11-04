GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) -Abingdon volunteer firefighters responded to a motor home fire on Tuesday afternoon.
The call came in just before 1:15 p.m. upon arrival crews said the mobile home was fully engulfed.
Abington Fire dispatched 3 engines and 8 firefighters.
In addition, Gloucester’s Volunteer Fire Department dispatched but was canceled by command.
No injuries were reported in the fire officials said.
At this time there is no information on the cause of the fire.
Stay with WAVY.com
Latest Posts
- No injuries reported following motor home fire in Gloucester
- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wins reelection
- Young woman killed in Wilmington Halloween shooting was college student, model
- Raleigh police make ‘several arrests’ amid Election Day downtown protest
- Crowd gathers at Richmond City Hall, police present