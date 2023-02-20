GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say there were no injuries following a house fire in Gloucester Friday.

According to the Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue, crews responded to the residential fire around 1:15 p.m. Friday at a home on Christopher Newport Avenue.

Crews reported seeing smoke showing from the front and side of the home. After gaining access to the backyard with the help of GCSO deputies, crews reported seeing fire on the exterior of the home. The first engine arrived a few minutes later and a line was pulled to extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries reported following the fire. 10 On Your Side is still learning more including the number of residents displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.