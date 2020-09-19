No injuries reported after boat capsizes in Gloucester Co.

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – The Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue said three individuals were rescued Friday after their boat capsized in the York River.

The call for rescue was received at 2:44 p.m.

A resident in the Capahosic area reported that a small boat capsized and the occupants were in the water.

As rescue crews arrived, they were notified that all three individuals were recovered by a good Samaritan vessel.

All of the occupants were accounted for and uninjured.

