No injuries reported after boat capsizes in Gloucester Co.

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – The Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue said three individuals were rescued Friday after their boat capsized in the York River.
The call for rescue was received at 2:44 p.m.
A resident in the Capahosic area reported that a small boat capsized and the occupants were in the water.
As rescue crews arrived, they were notified that all three individuals were recovered by a good Samaritan vessel.
All of the occupants were accounted for and uninjured.
