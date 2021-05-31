No injuries after house fire on Yacht Club Lane in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A house was damaged but there were no injuries after a fire Monday afternoon in Gloucester County.

Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc. responded to the fire around 4:20 p.m. Monday.

Crews arrived to find a working house fire and then asked fire boats from Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue and York County to also respond due to the home’s proximity to the water.

Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad Inc. also responded for mutual aid with two additional engines and manpower.

The first crew to arrive on scene knocked down the fire and conducted a search of the home quickly.

Firefighters spent two and a half hours at the scene.

There were no injuries.