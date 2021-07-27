Newport News man pleads guilty in stabbing incident that injured man in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man has pleaded guilty to the stabbing of another man in late 2020 in Gloucester County.

The incident occurred back on December 25, 2020. Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Allison Road just before 7:30 p.m. for a malicious wounding that occurred in the front yard of a home.

The victim, an unidentified 45-year-old man, was stabbed in both upper arms.

The victim was sent to Riverside Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

On January 9 after further investigation, authorities identified 29-year-old Michael Bess of Newport News as a suspect in the incident and arrested him on an aggravated malicious wounding charge.



On Monday, Bess pleaded guilty during his court hearing. The charge was amended to malicious wounding. His sentencing is set for October 25.