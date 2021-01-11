Newport News man arrested following Gloucester stabbing incident that sent another man to hospital

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing in Gloucester County that sent another man to the hospital.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Allison Road just before 7:30 p.m. on December 25 for a malicious wounding that occurred in the front yard of a home.

PREVIOUS: Sheriff’s office: Man suffers injuries following Christmas Day stabbing incident in Gloucester

The victim, an unidentified 45-year-old man, was reportedly stabbed in both upper arms.

The victim was sent to Riverside Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

On January 9 after further investigation, authorities identified 29-year-old Michael Bess of Newport news as a suspect in the incident and arrested on an aggravated malicious wounding charge.