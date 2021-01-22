Mother of missing Gloucester woman waiting for answers after unidentified body found in swamp

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – The mother of a missing Gloucester woman is desperately waiting to find out if a body found Friday morning is her daughter.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ashley Cerasole has been missing for over a month now.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said search teams discovered the body of a person they believe to be a female in a swamp near the Fox Mill subdivision. Investigators do not yet have a positive identification.

Ashley’s mother, Michelle Rocheleau, is anxiously awaiting an update.

She told 10 On Your Side the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office came to her house Friday after discovering the body.

Although investigators haven’t identified the body, Rocheleau said they told her one particular detail that resonated.

“The person had a blue beaded necklace and they believe it’s her,” she said. “The beaded necklace makes me think it’s her because she makes jewelry all the time and her favorite color is blue.”

Rocheleau said the body was found in a swamp about three-quarters of a mile from the Cary Avenue adult home where Ashley lived. She was last seen walking on Main Street on Dec. 3.

We’re told she takes medication that’s critical for her health. Her mother said the weeks without knowing where she is have been agonizing.

“The feeling never goes away,” Rocheleau said. “I’m not giving up hope even until I find out if this is her or not.”

She’s asking the community to come forward with any information that may help bring answers.

“I’m not going to rest until I find out exactly what happened,” Rocheleau said.

The Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the person found and the cause of death. Stay with WAVY for any updates.