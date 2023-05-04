GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are investigating a fire at a mobile home in the Guinea area of Gloucester County on Wednesday night.

Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue says they were dispatched to the fire off Guinea Circle just after 9 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire.

They say one firefighter knocked down the flames from the outside before two others donned their air packs to finish fighting the fire from inside.

No injuries were reported and they say all units, including the 14 firefighters who responded, were back in service by 10:30 p.m.