GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A death investigation is now underway for a 39-year-old woman who was initially reported missing while swimming on the York River Sunday evening.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, they first got a report of a missing swimmer just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the area of the Cappahosic boat landing on the York River.

Members from Gloucester Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Abingdon Volunteer Fire & Rescue, the United States Coast Guard, and James City County Fire & Rescue conducted a search and rescue operation following the report.

Around 7:45 p.m., officials found an unresponsive woman near the shoreline of the York River in the 6000 block of Allmondsville Road, north of Cappahosic Landing.

The woman, identified as 39-year-old Little Plymouth resident Crystal Dawn Hilton, was sent to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The cause and manner of her death are still under investigation.

No further information has been released.