GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Two masked individuals broke into 7-Eleven gaming machines using a chainsaw on Monday, May 16.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, the two entered the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 2100 block of George Washington Memorial Highway at 3:53 a.m. and immediately went to the Queen of Virginia gaming machines.

They then proceeded to cut off a section of two of the machines with the chainsaw and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. After collecting the cash, they then left on a motorcycle eastbound on Tidemill Road toward Guinea Road.

One of the individuals was wearing a Dayglow yellow sweatshirt and a chrome German-style helmet, and the other was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and a white classic-style helmet and a white bandanna for a mask.