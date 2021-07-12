Man, woman arrested in connection with stolen tracker batteries in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A report of stolen batteries led to an arrest of a woman and a man in Gloucester.

The initial incident occurred on June 29 when deputies say they were called to the 5700 block of Horsley Road regarding a report of stolen tracker batteries off a trailer.

The victim told deputies they saw a red Ford Ranger leaving the area of the property just before the batteries were observed missing. Deputies were able to locate the suspect vehicle later that day and recovered the stolen batteries.



Officials say the batteries were returned to the victim and arrest warrants were obtained for a male suspect for petit larceny and tampering with a vehicle.

A couple of days later on July 5, deputies saw the accused suspect at a 7-Eleven. Deputies said the suspect immediately fled from authorities who lost sight of him.



Officials say they saw the suspect’s known girlfriend driving out of the store’s parking lot which accelerated away and ran the red light at Powhatan Drive and George Washington Memorial Highway. A GCSO deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, however, it failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens.

The woman was later apprehended and resisted arrest, deputies say. A short time later, the man was also located after a brief foot pursuit and taken into custody.



The female suspect was charged with driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, obstruction of justice, and eluding police. The male suspect was charged with obstruction of justice along with his outstanding warrants for petit larceny and tampering with a vehicle.