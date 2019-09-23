Man wanted for gun, drug distribution charges in James City County caught in Gloucester

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A man wanted in James City County for federal gun and drug distribution charges was apprehended in Gloucester County Sunday.

Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said that 36-year-old Tiante Sanchez Woodley was arrested following an operation led by the county’s Special Operation Unit and the Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force.

Officials said they found Woodley in the 200 block of Booker Street in Gloucester County on Sunday and took him into custody without incident.

Woodley is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.