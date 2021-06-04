Man severely burned following boat fire in Abingdon

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday afternoon, crews responded to reports of a possible boat fire in Abingdon.

According to the Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Facebook page, the fire was at the Browns Bay Public Boat Landing. Crews were called to the scene just after 3:40 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters found an approximately 30-foot workboat with fire damage on the deck. The fire, however, had been put out before they arrived on the scene.

One man was treated for severe burns on the scene before being transported to a hospital via air ambulance.

The incident was turned over to the Virginia Marine Police Operations Center and U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic for further investigation.