GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A man will serve five years in prison after a deadly stabbing in Gloucester last May.

Bryce Edwards was sentenced Monday, April 19 after pleading guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge in the death of 29-year-old Eli Hirschberg. He was initially charged with second-degree murder in the case.

The stabbing happened around 10:30 p.m. on May 5 in the 3800 block of Stream Drive. Hirschberg was taken to Walter Reed Riverside Hospital, where he later died.