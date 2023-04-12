GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Gloucester County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for drug, firearms, witness tampering and retaliation and obstruction of justice convictions.

According to court documents, in August 2020 Nathan DeAlbert Mattocks, 39, was arrested after the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call from someone reporting that he was being shot at by a person following another vehicle.

Following an investigation, law enforcement identified the vehicle matching the description in which Mattocks was an occupant.

Officers arrested Mattocks and found ‘Roxacet 30’ pills containing fentanyl and a semi-automatic pistol near the crime scene connected to Mattocks.

After Mattocks was arrested and detained pending trial, he found out about potential witnesses in his case that had given police information about the shooting and the defendant’s prior drug dealing.

Mattocks approached a known violent gang member in jail and asked this individual to find others who could get rid of the witnesses by killing them or making sure they would not appear in court.

Mattocks offered to pay the individual and provide a large number of drugs for this service. He also provided a note to the individual with names and information about the potential witnesses, one of which did testify at the July 2022 trial.

Further investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF); Gloucester County Sherriff’s Office; and other local law enforcement partners revealed Mattocks’ long history of dealing heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, among other dangerous controlled substances within the Middle Peninsula region.