Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter for deadly Gloucester stabbing

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to his role in a deadly stabbing in Gloucester County.
Bryce Edwards was initially charged with second degree murder, but he pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge in the death of 29-year-old Eli Hirschberg.
The crime occurred in May in the 3800 block of Stream Drive.
