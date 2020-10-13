Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter for deadly Gloucester stabbing

Gloucester
Posted: / Updated:

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to his role in a deadly stabbing in Gloucester County.

Bryce Edwards was initially charged with second degree murder, but he pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge in the death of 29-year-old Eli Hirschberg.

The crime occurred in May in the 3800 block of Stream Drive.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10